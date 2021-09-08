COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Overnight storms that moved through metro Atlanta caused flooding to several East Cobb County roads and homes.
Cobb police were forced to close Delk Road due to flooding. Motorists traveling the road had no choice but to abandon their vehicles as they became submerged in rising flood water. Vehicles were also left stranded in flood waters at Terrell Mill Road, Powers Ferry Road, Cobb Parkway at I-285 and Columns Drive near Johnson Ferry Road.
As the storms continued throughout the night, reports came into Cobb 9-1-1 of flooded roads across East Cobb County. Flooding also impacted homes and an apartment complex along the Powers Ferry Road corridor. Vehicles at the 'Jasmine at Marietta Crossing' apartments were stuck in a flooding parking lot.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution as the slow receding waters remain high in some areas.
Continue to follow CBS46 for the latest on this developing story.
