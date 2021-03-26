Residents across North Georgia are in the dark following severe storms and tornadic activity Thursday night into early Friday morning, with Coweta County hit especially hard.
As of 9:45 a.m., Georgia Power outage maps show at least 10,383 customers are without power, down from over 14,000 customers only hours ago. Many more are still contending with the aftermath of severe storms.
To check the status of power outages, click here.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates on power restoration, road conditions, and more.
