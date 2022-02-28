Overpass bridge repairs on I-285

A hole on a bridge has closed some northbound lanes of Interstate 285 in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A hole on a bridge has closed some northbound lanes of Interstate 285 in southwest Atlanta.

According to GDOT, there is a localized hole on the bridge deck. Bridge inspectors and district maintenance crews are on site evaluating the bridge for repairs.

Officials say the southbound lanes of I-285 at Mount Gilead Road, just north of Langford Parkway, are now open but lanes three and four northbound will remain closed throughout the evening for repairs.

Drivers should seek an alternate route to avoid delays.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.