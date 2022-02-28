ATLANTA (CBS46) — A hole on a bridge has closed some northbound lanes of Interstate 285 in southwest Atlanta.
According to GDOT, there is a localized hole on the bridge deck. Bridge inspectors and district maintenance crews are on site evaluating the bridge for repairs.
Officials say the southbound lanes of I-285 at Mount Gilead Road, just north of Langford Parkway, are now open but lanes three and four northbound will remain closed throughout the evening for repairs.
Drivers should seek an alternate route to avoid delays.
Update: @GDOTATL has crews enroute to begin the repairs to the bridge surface. It has been determined that there are no structural integrity issues. https://t.co/8cY4sR3ua9— Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (@AFCEMA) February 28, 2022
