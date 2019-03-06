WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS46) The race to governor may have ended months ago, but the fight to stop voter suppression in Georgia is in full swing.
On Wednesday, the Committee on Oversight and Reform sent letters to Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger requesting documents linked to reports of voter issues in the state of Georgia.
"The Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating recent reports of serious problems with voter registration, voter access, and other matters affecting the ability of people in Georgia to exercise their right to vote," wrote Chairman and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Kemp responded to the news of the committee's request for several documents.
"Well you know, my reaction to that is they need to quit playing politics up there. We have our farmers and people of the south and southwest Georgia that are waiting on them to act. We have given $91 billion to Puerto Rico and Elijah Cummings and his colleagues in the House are hung up on giving up more money to Puerto Rico when we have our own farmers that are fixin' to loose their farms, they cannot make planning decisions and our banks are on the verge of having a catastrophe down there. So I would urge them to do the real work of this country," said Kemp.
The letters, sent by Chairman Cummings and Rep. Jamie Raskin, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, call into question the 53,000 Georgians who were unable to vote in the 2018 election, the closing of county and state officials who closed more than 200 polling locations and reports of an unusually high number of undervotes for Lieutenant Governor among African Americans.
Th Fair Fight organization, who's mission is to advocate for election reform, released the following response:
"We are glad to see our leaders recognizing the magnitude of problems Georgians faced in 2018 due to the Secretary of State's malfeasance, as well as the state's continued refusal to guarantee the right to implement meaningful reforms in the 2019 legislative session. Georgia voters deserve real solutions, not Band-Aid bills that continue to promote long lines and malfunctioning machines in order to pad the pockets of Governor Kemp's friends and allies. Every resource should be leveraged to unearth the root causes of these problems and find solutions to ensure all citizens have their fundamental rights to vote."
