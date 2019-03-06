WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS46) The race to governor may have ended months ago, but the fight to stop voter suppression in Georgia is in full swing.
On Wednesday, the Committee on Oversight and Reform sent letters to Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger requesting documents linked to reports of voter issues in the state of Georgia.
"The Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating recent reports of serious problems with voter registration, voter access, and other matters affecting the ability of people in Georgia to exercise their right to vote," wrote Chairman and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings.
The letters, sent by Chairman Cummings and Rep. Jamie Raskin, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, call into question the 53,000 Georgians who were unable to vote in the 2018 election, the closing of county and state officials who closed more than 200 polling locations and reports of an unusually high number of undervotes for Lieutenant Governor among African Americans.
Related stories:
U.S House subcommittee takes trip to Atlanta for hearing on voter suppression complaints
Georgia voters purged from system
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.