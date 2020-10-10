CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Four people were rushed to the hospital on Friday due to an accident involving an overturned ambulance.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, the accident happened 9:30p.m. near Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard.
The Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services’ Facebook page reported there was an accident involving a rescue truck on the wat to the hospital with a critical patient.
“We don’t have details at this time but there are a total of 4 patients, 3 Forest Park Firefighters and 1 patient that was being transported”, the Facebook post stated.
Everyone onboard received some type of injured and they were taken to either Grady Memorial Hospital of AMC Hospital.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
