HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Northbound traffic on I-985 has been diverted due to an overturned gas tank in Hall County.
The incident occurred before 6 p.m. at mile marker nine. The tank, which can hold 9,000 gallons, leaked a total of 20 gallons of gasoline onto the roadway. As a precaution, the tank was sprayed with foam to prevent ignition of gasoline vapors.
No injuries have been reported.
Traffic has been diverted off I-985 at Exit 8 - Friendship Road.
Crews are expected to work into the late evening hours clearing the scene. Georgia DOT, Georgia EPD, and US EPA have been notified of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.