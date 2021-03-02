Crews are currently on the scene of an overturned gasoline tanker with an active fuel leak in Gwinnett County and two area gas stations have been evacuated as a result.
The incident is happening at the intersection of Braselton Highway and Hamilton Mill Road and HAZMAT technicians are working to stop the leak and contain the runoff. The exit ramps onto Braselton Highway from I-85 north and southbound are also closed.
Crews are monitoring gas readings and air quality in the area and firefighters are working to identify the amount of product that has entered into a nearby storm drain.
The Quik-Trip and BP gas stations have been evacuated and it could be a while before things are back to normal.
The driver of the tanker was evaluated and released at the scene and no other vehicles were involved.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
