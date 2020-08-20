All lanes of I-285 northbound closes due to overturned tractor-trailer

DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An overturned tractor-trailer on interstate 285 caused major delays for commuter early Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened on the northbound lane of I-285 near Spaghetti Junction.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time; stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

