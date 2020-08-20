DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An overturned tractor-trailer on interstate 285 caused major delays for commuter early Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened on the northbound lane of I-285 near Spaghetti Junction.
Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time; stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.