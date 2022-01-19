DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A tractor-trailer carrying hazardous material overturned on a major parkway in Douglas County causing major delays for commuters in the area Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened on Riverside Parkway near North River Road in Lithia Springs around 2 p.m.
"Riverside Parkway is closed in both directions,” said county spokesman Rick Martin. “We would like to encourage motorists to please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”
Police say a single-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer occurred, and the contents of the tractor-trailer spilled.
The truck contained several 55-gallon containers of Chlorobenzotriflouride that rolled into a ditch in the area.
Authorities say the cleanup is expected to last for a few hours. No injuries have been reported, and no homes or businesses have been evacuated.
