HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) An overturned tractor trailer stalled all lanes of traffic on southbound I-75 at the I-675 interchange in Henry County for several hours but the roadway has since reopened.
The exit ramp from SR 138 onto SB I-75 was also blocked as a result.
It's unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
The roadway reopened around 7 a.m.
