DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) A tractor trailer caused quite the scene Tuesday afternoon around 3:18 when it ended up overturned on Duluth Highway.
Traffic Alert: Duluth Hwy at Boggs Rd is shut down due to a traffic accident. A commercial truck is on its side. pic.twitter.com/7yIFRayK3D— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) May 21, 2019
According to Gwinnett County Police, the tractor trailer ruptured a saddle tank during the incident, which caused diesel gas to leak onto Boggs Road NW.
The driver was able to exit the vehicle without injury.
Hazardous material technicians placed a containment pool underneath the leak while a crew repaired the saddle tank. At this time it is not know what caused the tractor trailer to become overturned.
Sweetwater Creek, which is located near the accident, was not affected by the fuel leak.
As a result of the incident, the area of Boggs Road NW near Northmont Parkway NW will be closed for permanent repairs at a later date. CBS46 will keep you abreast as those repairs get underway.
Update: The latest report is that this section of roadway will be closed for several days are repairs are made. The DOT is in the process of putting signs in place for a detour. https://t.co/WNSmvvH2Yg— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) May 21, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.