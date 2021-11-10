GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – An overturned tractor trailer on I-85 in Gwinnett County has caused major delays for commuters in the area Wednesday afternoon.
The crash blocked several southbound lanes of the interstate near Pleasantdale Road exit in Norcross. As of 4:45 p.m. only one lane is currently open.
Police are advising commuters to use alternate routes and expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.
