ATLANTA (CBS46)—An overturned tractor-trailer forced traffic to a standstill on a major metro Atlanta highway Monday morning.
It happened just after 630 a.m. in Fulton County on 1-285 South near the Langford Parkway exit.
Police shut down all lanes while crews worked to upright the tractor-trailer.
There is no word on injuries or any details on what caused the crash.
TRAFFIC ALERT! All lanes blocked on I-285 south past Langford Pkwy in Fulton Co due to overturned tractor-trailer. Live updates now on #WakeUpATL | https://t.co/ajUq1IGTX3 | @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/mMx4rsq5VS— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) August 9, 2021
An overturned tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of I-285 southbound at Langford Pwky (west side). Tow trucks are on scene and working, but this incident is expected to be long duration (greater than 2 hours). Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/liRmzLRR02— Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (@AFCEMA) August 9, 2021
