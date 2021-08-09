An overturned tractor-trailer forced traffic to a standstill on a major metro Atlanta highway Monday morning.

ATLANTA (CBS46)—An overturned tractor-trailer forced traffic to a standstill on a major metro Atlanta highway Monday morning.

It happened just after 630 a.m. in Fulton County on 1-285 South near the Langford Parkway exit.

Police shut down all lanes while crews worked to upright the tractor-trailer.

There is no word on injuries or any details on what caused the crash.

