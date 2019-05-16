HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) An overturned tractor trailer has forced the closure of all northbound lanes along I-75 in Henry County.
The crash happened near the interchange with I-675 and involved several other vehicles.
It's unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
No word on when the roadway is expected to fully reopen.
There's a huge backup reported in the area. Commuters can use either Jodeco Road to the west or North Henry Boulevard to the east as alternate routes.
Working to get I-75 NB at I-675 re-opened ASAP. pic.twitter.com/GuJJ6Uq5Nk— Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) May 16, 2019
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.