COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) An overturned tractor trailer backed up traffic during the morning commute along I-285 in Cobb County.
The incident forced the closure of the exit ramp from EB I-285 onto NB I-75 at the Cobb Cloverleaf.
It took crews hours to upright the truck and remove it from the scene.
No word on what caused the crash. It's also unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
The roadway reopened around 7:30 a.m.
