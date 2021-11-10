ATLANTA (CBS46) — What two metro Atlanta homeowners experienced only days apart is something out of a horror movie. They were both attacked by large owls.
“It sunk its talons into my shoulder and in my head, absolutely terrifying,” said Stephanie Oppenheimer, a mother of two and 8 months pregnant.
“First point of contact was right there [showing claws in head],” said Richard Nikonovich-Kahn. “When it comes from behind, you have no idea what’s going on. Next thing you know, there’s something in your head and just a flurry of feathers around.”
Both Richard and Stephanie believing large, barred owls are the culprits.
“Kind of came up behind me and just smashed into me,” Oppenheimer said.
Oppenheimer was seven months pregnant at the time.
“I was out walking at 5:30 a.m. and I felt something hit me from behind. I wasn’t sure if it was a person or what exactly was going on. It was really, really, scary, and I turned around, and I couldn’t see anybody. I looked up and there was this huge owl. I started running back to my house and the owl was chasing me and dive bombing me.”
The two aren’t alone -- many going to social media to talk about their own terrifying ordeals.
Wildlife experts say they too have been receiving calls.
“We’ve probably had seven or eight phone calls and emails regarding owls swooping,” said Kathryn Dudeck, wildlife director at the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
Attacks have been reported in Dunwoody, along the eastside and westside of the Beltline, Brookwood Hills, Doraville and Roswell. Dudeck said the owls like to be near a body of water.
Many joggers CBS46 spoke to said they were attacked at night or early in the morning and didn’t hear a thing. That’s because owls have specially designed feathers that don't make any noise when they fly. At night there is less noise pollution so owls need silent flight to be able to sneak up on their prey.
“I still have PTSD from this. I have not gone on a walk in the morning since,” Oppenheimer said.
Dudeck said it is unusual for anyone to be attacked by an owl and believes the offending owls are juvenile Barred Owls, which are initially larger than adult Barred Owls.
“They perceive us as competition in their territory and are extra protective because they are not adept hunters, so are even more worried about their meals being scarred off. So they want to drive off anything that is potentially an issue for them,” Dudeck said.
For Nikonovich-Kahn he believes there is only one method for ensuring your safety against the owl’s talons.
“Waving my arms like a mad man.”
Oppenheimer said their owl has most of her neighbors feeling like they’re living a nightmare on Elm Street.
“There are people that constantly walk down our street with bike helmets, people are walking with umbrellas.”
Dudeck said the majority of us will not have to worry about an owl attack but said dusk and dawn is when an attack is most likely. She recommends not wearing red. And said a bike helmet, a light shining behind you, or a broad brimmed hat, are all good deterrents if you ware worried about a possible attack.
