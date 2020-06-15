ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Wendy's President and CEO Todd Penegor sent a memo Sunday to the Wendy’s system of employees and franchisees.
This statement comes 2 days after the Wendy's Restaurant on University Avenue in Southeast Atlanta was set on fire shortly after Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by Police in the parking lot.
Wendy’s Family,
I wanted to reach out regarding the heartbreaking events that occurred in Atlanta this weekend.
The tragic death of Rayshard Brooks, and the pain this has caused, saddens us all. Wendy’s has proudly served the Atlanta community for decades and seeing our restaurant burn was difficult, but we are extremely grateful that all of the team members remained safe. The local franchisee who owns this restaurant is ensuring that employees displaced from work will continue to be paid and will have the option to remain employed at other restaurants in the area. Wendy’s is also making funds available through WeCare, our employee assistance program, to any restaurant team member in our system who may experience a financial loss due to short-term restaurant closures or disruptions.
As we’ve communicated previously, Wendy’s is committed to doing our part to make real change by supporting our employees and the Black community through social justice, youth and education efforts.
I realize that recent events have taken an emotional toll on all of us, and I encourage you to take advantage of support resources available like Employee Assistance Programs, and to seek comfort from each other, your friends and family. We will do everything we can to support the Wendy’s Family, and we’re hopeful that the days ahead will bring greater understanding and healing.
Take care,
Todd
In a press conference on Monday, Mayor Bottoms said, "That’s a food desert. One of the few restaurants in the area and now it is gone. Those are the things the demonstrators need to think about."
