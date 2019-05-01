ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 is getting results after bringing a vacant lot that neighbors called an eyesore to the owner’s attention.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke with the owner who said within a week the mess would be gone.
“It used to be a house. It was in a little bit of sad shape, but well maintained and about a year and a half ago, it was knocked down. A foundation was put in and this is what’s left,” said Len Peruski.
Peruski is one of many neighbors who say the lot in their Kirkwood neighborhood is a mess, and he’s tired of living behind it. He sent multiple complaints to the city in regards to the lot at 354 Clifford Ave NE – but nothing ever happened.
“It’s been a real eyesore, during the summer when this fills with water, we get mosquitoes breeding and spreading over the neighborhood. There’s not a lot we can do. Last year we had a rat infestation, which we cleaned up,” Peruski added.
Atlanta Police tracked down the owner within hours on Tuesday after we called to ask what was being done.
Udi Perez, with Direct Properties, LLC, bought the foreclosed property in October. Perez declined to go on camera but told reporter Melissa Stern over the phone that the call from police was the first time he’d heard about a problem with the property.
He said they are picking up their demolition permit on Thursday and ordered a dumpster. He expects the property to be cleared and cleaned by the end of next week.
“Neighbors are kind of fed up with this. This has gone on long enough,” Peruski said, “It’s the city’s responsibility to make sure the owner takes care of their property, and frankly, if you have the grass out of sorts or you have trash lying around, it’s your responsibility to clean up. This is the owner’s responsibility to clean up, but the city’s job is supposed to be enforcing that.”
Code Enforcement said they will be following up with the owner to ensure this lot is cleaned up.
CBS46 will be following up as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.