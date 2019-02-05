ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -CBS46 is advocating for people in a Cobb County neighborhood.
They fought plans to build an extended stay hotel in their community -- and won -- at least for now.
The owners of WS Hotels withdrew their application after serious backlash to build along Hickory Grove Road in Kennesaw.
“Right outside where our children have their school bus stop, right next to the Kinder Care Daycare Center,” said Kaitlin Johnston, a Kennesaw resident.
Kaitlin Johnston started an online petition that has garnered more than 2100 signatures against the construction of a proposed four-story Woodspring Suites extended-stay hotel and four-story 350-unit self-storage facility between Hickory Grove Road and Hickory Grove Place in Kennesaw.
“None of us are naïve enough to think it will stay a greenspace forever, but it needs to be something that the neighborhood needs, something the neighborhood wants,” added Johnston.
The architect of the project, Larry Bielski, said much of this controversy stems from the misconception that the proposed hotel would create an environment of prostitution and drugs.
But Johnston says there’s no misconception, they’ve combed through statistics of hotels just like this one in neighboring cities.
“There were increased police presence, phone calls from neighborhoods, from the extended stays themselves that led to increased arrests…they’re using them more as an apartment complex for long-term residency,” Johnston said.
Bielski added that the vacant properties at Hickory Grove are zoned for commercial development.
“They want to build something that will so drastically change the landscape of a residential area,” Johnston added.
“We’re not trying to start a war with anybody, we just want to make sure the community is heard in regards to building where we live, where our kids go to school,” said Kaitlin Johnston.
Bielski said they will submit a new application in the near future, after making some changes and addressing the concerns of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.