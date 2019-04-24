MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN) A tragedy at a processing plant in central Pennsylvania as a woman died after she fell into a meat grinder at the economy locker storage company.
The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jill Greninger.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says this is the first death reported at the facility.
No word on how Greninger fell to her death.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.