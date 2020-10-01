ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Pace Academy sophomore is in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury after he was injured during a football game.
Jordan Sloan, 15, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery.
The running back and wide receiver was injured during Friday's Homecoming game.
An online fundraising account has been established to help Sloan's family with recovery costs.
A family spokesperson released the following statement:
This is an extraordinarily difficult time for Jordan’s family and much is still unknown about his condition. The family is hoping and praying for the best case scenario and appreciates the outpouring of support from friends, family and the community.
Pace Academy released the following statement:
Jordan Sloan, a sophomore at Pace Academy and a member of the varsity football team, sustained a traumatic brain injury during a game on Friday, September 25. He was taken from the game to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where he underwent surgery and remains in critical condition. We are grateful for the overwhelming show of love and concern for Jordan, his family and the Pace community. As a school, our focus is supporting Jordan and his family and caring for our students, faculty and staff. We ask that you continue to offer prayers for healing and recovery.
