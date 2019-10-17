FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A subdivision in Fairburn had become one man’s personal gift shop. According to police, he was stealing packages worth over $2,000 from the porches of homes.
"We've had several package thefts reported over the course of the week, multiple days, multiple thefts," said Deputy Chief Anthony Bazydlo of the Fairburn Police Department.
Homeowners spotted the suspect on numerous occasions in the Enclave at Durham Lakes subdivision, but on October 17, his luck ran out. Police got a call from a homeowner saying the pirate was at it again. A number of squad cars quickly searched the area and apprehended the man.
They found items ranging from Oreo cookies to Ring Doorbells in the back of the suspect's car. The thief even stole from a baby.
"One of the thing's we recovered was a children's tricycle that's supposed to be the child's first birthday present," said Bazydlo.
Police say unfortunately now is a prime time for porch theft.
"As we get closer to the holidays especially in October, November, people are starting to buy things in advance and stick it in the closet or the attic," said Bazydlo. "As the packages start coming in, unfortunately you're seeing more and more opportunity."
