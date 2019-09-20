ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Neighbors in Boulevard Heights were stunned when thieves made off with a delivery van full of Amazon packages in front of the delivery driver.
"An Amazon driver was coming to deliver a package," said a neighbor who's security camera caught the action. "And she parked her van with the engine running and as she was delivering a package, there'd apparently been a car following her, and one of the people in the car slipped into the van and took off."
Neighbors couldn't believe it.
"They took off with all the packages and her belongings, so she was kind of stranded."
Only moments before thieves sped off, kids had been riding down the street. Neighbors said kids play and ride on the street all the time.
Those who were meant to be receiving a delivery, returned the favor.
"One of our neighbors gave her a ride home to Union City where she lived," said the neighbor.
Police found the van the next day with keys still in the ignition, it was running, no damage to it, and all merchandise still in it.
The thieves though, still on the run.
Knowing that, neighbors are thankful nothing worse happened.
"It seems really stupid to potentially put people's lives in danger for something like that," said the neighbor.
