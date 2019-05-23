ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It's a sight that gets up anyone's back, a porch pirate in the act, stealing someone’s package. For those in East Atlanta this has become all too regular.
"Zone 6 is the number one zone for what we call porch pirates," said Atlanta Police Captain Antonio Clay.
As with most things, the warmer weather brings more life to Atlanta neighborhoods including those looking to take what isn't there's. APD said that this is a day job for some, combing the streets for unattended packages and have even began a new strategy.
"There are people, that's what they are doing all day long,” said Capt. Clay. “They’re just driving around either following the UPS truck, following FedEx, and now of course following Amazon, and just waiting to see what they throw."
Neighbors said it's hard to stop the pirates striking but are fighting back with home security.
"I have a ring doorbell as do much of my neighbors in the community,” said East Atlanta resident Marcy Thomas. “So you can basically spy on your house and spy on any foot traffic and we share that information amongst the neighborhood network, and you just look out for your neighbors and have a neighborhood watch."
If you don't have a Ring doorbell, not too worry, anyone can download the Ring Neighbors app and you can see all the activity caught on others cameras in your vicinity.
