ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Photos of a jam packed club with no social distancing and no mask in sight has many people around town feeling concerned about the continued spread of the coronavirus.
“Educated choices are not being made right now and our communities are going to pay for it, and it’s going to ripple to other communities and loved ones as well,” says Founder of out Front Theatre Company and a leader in the LGBTQIA + Industry Paul Conroy.
Conroy is frustrated and upset with the LGBTQ community after seeing packed parties and events all weekend celebrating Pride.
“They were at District Underground, Atlanta BJ, Roosters Zion,” says Conroy. "To have literally hundreds of people in an enclosed space all close together without mask is just irresponsible.”
A new study from the CDC says an increase in COVID-19 positivity among people 24 and younger were followed by several weeks of increasing positivity rates in those aged 25 and older.
That jump in positivity rate of older age groups is likely to result in more hospitalizations, severe illnesses and deaths.
“Just because you don’t have someone in your life who is a susceptible doesn’t mean that your friends don’t," adds Conroy.
However the Atlanta Pride Committee is making it clear in a statement that all their events during Atlanta Pride weekend were virtual.
“We’re trying to do what the experts are telling us is the right thing to do and this is just giving the middle finger to all of us who are trying to do the right thing, ”says Conroy.
