TUCKER, Ga (CBS46) -- Two suspects are in custody, charged in the shooting death of a 7-year-old little girl who was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in the living room of her home.
Monday, 21-year-old Antoine Allen and 23-year-old Keadesia Allen were arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. The brother and sister are in the DeKalb County Jail.
On April 12, Mariasia Thomas was shot in the head while watching TV at her foster parents' home.
Previous story: 7-year-old dies a week after being shot in the head
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.