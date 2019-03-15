South Fulton, GA (CBS46) Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused of stealing a safe from an IHOP restaurant in South Fulton.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning at the IHOP location on Flat Shoals Road.
Police say the two men walked into the restaurant and went into an office area. One of the suspects then removed the safe as the other suspect was standing outside holding a gun.
The pair then fled the restaurant on foot.
Several customers were inside the restaurant at the time but no injuries were reported.
If you've seen the suspects or have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact South Fulton Police at 470-809-7357.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.