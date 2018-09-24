Atlanta, GA (CBS46)
Two men found guilty in the brutal murder of a pregnant woman and her fiance in 2014 have been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Andre Gay, 44, and Richard Wilson, 46, were found guilty in the murder of 23 year-old Jeonta Brown and 21 year-old Briana Brooks on August 30, 2014.
According to the Fulton County District Attorney's office, Gay and Wilson kidnapped Brooks and Brown, believing they were relatives of someone who had received a significant amount of money from an insurance settlement.
Gay and Wilson then drove the victims to one of their family members asking for ransom. After not obtaining any money, they drove to a location in northwest Atlanta where they shot both Brooks and Brown in the back of the head and left them to die on the street.
When police arrived on the scene, they found both victims handcuffed. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene while Brooks was clinging to life. She was taken to Grady Hospital where doctors were able to deliver her unborn baby two months early. Brooks died a few days later.
Police also say Gay and Wilson are responsible for the deaths of at least seven people in Fulton County.
They were sentenced Monday morning.
