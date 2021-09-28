ATLANTA (CBS46) – As companies continue to embrace a “work from home” model, it’s causing a post-pandemic decline in city centers like downtown Atlanta – one that a U.S. Senate bill aims to help.
Once-bustling office buildings are now practically empty.
“You’ll have a few people working in these big, big buildings,” said Mark Rabago, a delivery service employee. “It doesn’t affect me so much, but I would imagine someone’s paying for that building.”
“It started with the pandemic,” said Eric Nicholson, an information technology professional for a downtown Atlanta law firm.
Nicholson said most of his colleagues come into the office every other day, instead of daily.
“It’s not as bad as it was last March,” he said. “When it first started, it was like a ghost town out here. But it’s never restored to what it once was.”
“For certain, the pandemic has impacted the office environment,” said David Downey, president and CEO of the International Downtown Association.
Downey said with so many businesses still allowing employees to work from home, it’s affected restaurants and other small businesses that once relied on office workers for survival.
It’s why he supports a U.S. Senate bill called the Revitalizing Downtowns Act. It provides a 20% tax credit on qualified materials to incentivize property owners to reconfigure buildings that are being underutilized.
“We know that downtowns, urban centers, these are our neighborhoods,” Downey said. “These are where communities come together. We will continue to thrive moving forward far beyond the current pandemic.”
The bill is modeled after the Historic Preservation Tax Credit program. It’s currently sitting in the U.S. Senate Finance Committee for consideration.
