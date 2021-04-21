ATLANTA (CBS46) – In years’ past, 14-year-old Girl Scout Najya Robinson was quite successful with her yearly cookie sales.
“I used door-to-door sales with my neighbors, and I did a lot of cookie booths at lots of different supermarkets,” said Najya. “This year, we haven’t been able to do that.”
Because of the pandemic, she had to get creative.
“I used QR codes on flyers that I taped to my neighbors’ doors so they could still buy cookies,” Najya said.
“You may not have seen a worksheet come around to your office,” said Amy Dosik, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.
Dosik said online sales were up 150 percent, but in-person cookie sales suffered, leaving 720,000 unsold boxes sitting in metro Atlanta warehouses.
“If you stacked up all those boxes of cookies, there are actually enough boxes of cookies here in Atlanta to go all the way around I-285,” Dosik said. “All the proceeds stay local and so when we have fewer boxes of cookies sold, it means fewer scholarships for families in need and fewer resources to support girl scouting for all girls in our community.”
Najya, an 8th grade student at Hull Middle School in Duluth, hopes getting the word out will inspire more orders and more opportunities for Girl Scouts throughout the region.
“Fingers crossed,” she said.
To help meet its goal, the Girl Scout Council of Greater Atlanta is extending the cookie sale through the end of this month. Just go to www.showmethecookies.com to place your order or to donate cookies to pandemic front-line workers.
