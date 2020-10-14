ATALNTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Pandemic parking problems are frustrating people who live in the heart of Atlanta.
“A lot of people come and park and go to the Beltline, go out to eat, or whatever, Ponce City Market is right next door and they’re parking for free and we can’t park here,” said homeowner Susie Throop.
“It’s frustrating, it makes you want to think about relocating,” added homeowner Mary Joyce.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bottoms issued a series of executive and administrative orders to minimize the impact of the virus. To name a few, not terminating water services or evicting people to due to non-payment, and banning parking enforcement.
“Absolutely, people are taking advantage of it,” Throop said.
While neighbors are understanding of the hardships people are facing, they feel the lack of parking enforcement is doing more harm than good.
“What’s going to happen to them? Nothing. They’re not going to get a ticket, they’re not going to get towed, they’re not going to get booted, so, they’re just going to park there,” Joyce added.
“I’m going to have to park on another street, or I’m going to have to pay for parking somewhere, which I don’t think I should have to do at my house,” said Throop.
A spokesman for the City of Atlanta told CBS46’s Melissa Stern the administrative order banning parking enforcement is set to expire on October 31st.
However, whether it will be extended beyond that will be determined closer to the expiration of the order.
“They’ll block our driveway in and what are you supposed to do,” added Joyce.
“People have the money to go out, so they should have the money to pay for parking,” Throop said. “The street parking is our parking, that’s part of what we pay as part of our taxes.”
Homeowners are hoping their government officials allow the order to expire when it’s supposed to at the end of this month.
