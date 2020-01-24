ATLANTA (CBS46) – As nations around the world prepare to deal with the new coronavirus from China, a simulation of a pandemic surrounding a coronavirus put together late last year doesn’t instill a lot of confidence.
The simulation, called Event 21, was put together by the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The mythical virus used in the simulation was called CAPS and was a coronavirus.
In the simulation, the virus was resistant to vaccine, deadlier than SARS, and easily transmittable, Yahoo! News reported. The pandemic started with farmers coming down with symptoms and then spreading through crowded and poor neighborhoods as the global community started to fight back. Yahoo! reported the simulation showed after six months, the fake virus had spread around the world and one year later had killed 65 million people.
For comparison, the last major global pandemic was the Spanish flu in 1918. That pandemic claimed 50 million lives including hundreds of thousands in the United States. The CDC said an estimated 500 million people, or one-third of the world’s population at the time became ill with the Spanish flu.
According to Yahoo! News, the simulated pandemic “also triggered a global financial crisis” that saw stock markets collapse and “global domestic product plunged by 11 percent.” Eric Toner, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins’ Center for Health Security told Axios the threats from infectious disease outbreaks and another pandemic are “very real.”
“As we demonstrated in our Event 201 exercise in October, the world is ill-prepared for a severe pandemic. Such a global disease outbreak would not only cause widespread illness and death but there would be severe societal and economic consequences as well,” Toner told Axios.
As of January 22, the World Health Organization said the outbreak of the new Chinese coronavirus “did not constitute a PHEIC (public health emergency of international concern).” The WHO did not human-to-human transmission was occurring and of the confirmed cases, 25 percent are “reported to be severe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.