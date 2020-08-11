ATLANTA (CBS46) – Devin Pandy and Andrew Clyde will face off in November’s general election after both won their respective runoff elections Tuesday night.
The two GOP candidates in the runoff, Clyde and Matt Gurtler, were close together on policy, both supporting gun rights, opposing abortion and opposing government spending and debt. But there’s a split, with some Republicans backing Clyde because of Gurtler’s rebellion against the GOP state House leadership, while the GOP-friendly Club for Growth is backing Gurtler and running television ads attacking Clyde.
As a state representative, some dubbed Gurtler as “Dr. No” for how often he voted against legislation. He said he is fighting the establishment, seeking a small government that he sees as true to the U.S. Constitution. Clyde touts his record as an Athens gun dealer, his 28 years of Navy service, and his successful advocacy of restrictions on the IRS after the agency seized $940,000 from him in 2013.
Meantime, Democratic voters selected Pandy, giving him 65 percent of the vote in the runoff. He touted his Army career as preparation while Brook Siskin said she wants to be an advocate for change and a voice for unheard people.
Siskin was arrested for disorderly conduct in March at a Gwinnett County bank and police found a loaded handgun in her car. A judge found Siskin in contempt on June 19 for violating a 2012 divorce decree requiring that she surrender weapons. Siskin denied any wrongdoing.
