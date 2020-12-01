In a fourteen to one vote, a committee of medical professionals from around the country has agreed to a recommendation to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities first.
The CDC panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices held an emergency virtual meeting Tuesday to decide how it's distributed and who get the vaccine first.
“It goes around the table, so there’s 15 of us, and the chair is always the last one to vote in case there’s a need of a deciding vote," CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Chairman Dr. Jose Romero said.
The CDC expects 40-million doses of the vaccine to be distributed by the end of the year, that will be enough to vaccinate 20-million people.
“The CDC has the ultimate determination for the recommendations because then they will know all of the discussions that were made with the FDA and they'll be able to say, OK, on the basis of our determination and our advisory committee, this is the prioritization of people who will get it,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
The American Medical Association also pushed out an open letter to the American public on Tuesday regarding COVID-19 vaccines encouraging everyone to continue to practice mitigation measures until there is widespread vaccination perhaps by the middle of next year.
