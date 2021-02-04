The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will host a panel discussion aimed at identifying and addressing common community issues.
More than 20 law enforcement leaders from Metro Atlanta area will join HCSO to solve issues which have a negative impact on Georgia communities. Newly elected Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said he wants to address deep issues facing citizens and law enforcement officers to build strong bonds of trust in communities.
“The agencies participating in the discussion have agreed to take the solutions realized and use them to implement sustainable change. They will also share their findings with residents and solicit community input,” said Sheriff Scandrett.
Subjects Scandrett wants to tackle are the use of excessive force and the importance of transparency and integrity during policing.
“It is high time with the incidents that have occurred across our nation that agencies ban together to identify long-term solutions to the issues that exist between law enforcement and our communities.”
Former U.S. Ambassador, and civil rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young will help to facilitate the conversation on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The office is located at 120 Henry Parkway McDonough, GA 30253. The event begins at 12:00 p.m.
