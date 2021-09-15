Do you love mac & cheese? If so, you may want to check out this sandwich and enter for a chance to win a Mac Necklace.
Panera Bread has just unveiled the grilled mac & cheese sandwich. It is the first time Panera has combined two childhood favorites and they will deliver it to your doorstep starting Sept. 18 for just $1.
The grilled mac & cheese sandwich features Panera's "craveworthy" mac & cheese, Parmesan crisps and toasted Classic White Miche Bread.
But that's not all.
Panera is offering true lovers of mac & cheese the chance to win a limited-edition Mac Necklace featuring a gold chain and three gold-plated noodles. It is a modern take on the iconic DIY noodle necklaces created in the early 2000s. Click here for a chance to win (void where prohibited).
