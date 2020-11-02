Going to the store for simple items like toilet paper never used to be a guessing game.
“]It's] frustrating, especially if I’m going shopping for myself,” said an Instacart employee picking up groceries.
People, for the second time this year, are finding store shelves empty of things like toilet paper and paper towels.
An Instacart employee who spoke to CBS46's Jamie Kennedy said the shortages are real.
“Nine times out of ten, half the time I’m refunding them for toilet paper and stuff,” said the worker. She adds that seeing empty shelves in not just limited to Atlanta.
“[It's] outlets all over from Douglasville to Atlanta to Decatur.”
Reports out of California also show a shortage of things like toilet paper, but baked goods aren't spared there either with flour becoming scarce for many shoppers.
Jamie Kennedy contacted several chain retailers who said things aren't at the levels we saw in late March when the pandemic sent shoppers into a panic. Many suggests the possible unrest that may follow the election and the rising coronavirus cases is the reason people are stockpiling items.
“These are two big contributing factors to negative mental health,” said Dr. Dorian A. Lamis a Psychologist & Assistant Professor at Emory.
Experts warn panic buying that extra 100 rolls of toilet paper is never a fix for stress or anxiety.
“Taking a step back ask yourself is this really rational, is this a logical thing for me to go do at this time, the stock piling of items is just going to be a temporary thing it’s a temporary relief of stress,” said Dr. Dorian.
