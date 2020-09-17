ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Papa John's announced Thursday it would bring a new global headquarters to the metro Atlanta area with plans to complete the opening by next summer.
The company said the said the new headquarters would be home to menu innovation, marketing, customer experience, HR, diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with communications. Other areas of the business will remain in Louisville, Kentucky and in an international office outside of London.
The exact location of the new headquarters in metro Atlanta hasn't been decided as the company said it was still in discussions with several areas, but expects to complete the selection by the end of 2020.
“We’re thrilled to open a headquarters office in such an energetic and diverse region. Metro Atlanta’s deep talent pool and its world-class airport connecting us to the domestic and international markets that are key to our brand’s future will accelerate our long-term growth," said Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch. "Atlanta is also our largest corporate-owned restaurant market and the location of our newest and most sophisticated QCC. The Louisville headquarters – Papa John’s home for 36 years – remains essential to the company’s success and we look forward to continuing to be a great corporate partner in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
According to the company, the new headquarters will not affect Papa John’s company-owned or franchised stores or its nationwide network of quality control centers
