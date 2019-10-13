ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thousands of people marched along the Pride Parade route today showing their support for the LGBTQ community and beyond.
CBS46’S Melissa Stern attended the parade to find out what pride means for those who showed up.
“Pride means coming as yourself, being your true self, having a whole bunch of colors and everything, just being open with your sexuality,” said Lennox James, one Pride Festival attendee.
“It warms my heart, and it’s so nice to see all these people out here, and everybody is just being who they are, and how they feel, and that just makes me feel really proud of who I am,” added Paul Forte, added another Pride Festival attendee.
It was a day of celebration.
“It’s a celebration of everything the LGBTQI community has overcome, gone through, continues to fight for, more than ever,” Pride Parade attendee, Uriah Bell, said.
The streets of Midtown Atlanta were packed with people from all over the world coming together and celebrating self-expression, diversity, and inclusion.
“Pride means being who you are, and loving who you want to love,” Thomas Barker, a Pride Festival attendee, added.
The colors of the rainbow lined the streets of the parade as thousands of people took over Peachtree Street for the 49th consecutive year of Atlanta Pride.
“It makes me proud, it makes me proud,” said Bell.
“When you celebrate pride, you don’t have to make excuses, you’re enjoying yourself, it’s a form of protest, you’re protesting people who said you can’t be who you want to be,” Barker said, “We’ve come a really long way.”
Those who attended were full of energy, despite the rain, and many said this festival and parade is all about optimism, hope, and perseverance.
“It’s just becoming more and more accepted into society, but we still have a lot of work to do,” added Barker.
“To see a number of folks in the rain, with all the delays, still show up, authentically, and with energy and positivity, it gives me more hope than ever,” said Bell.
