WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Walton County man was flying high until the engine on his paraglider gave out Saturday afternoon.
The man, who has not been identified, clipped a tree as he made his unplanned descent into the yard of a residence in the Providence Club subdivision. He was transported to an Atlanta hospital by helicopter. His condition is not known.
Deputies said no others were injured as the man abruptly landed.
