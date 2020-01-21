BANKS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A paraprofessional and assistant basketball coach at a Jackson County high school has been arrested and is charged with an improper relationship with a student at the school.
Michael Lee Stanley, 29, of Royston, is charged with four counts of first degree improper sexual contact by an employee of a school.
The Banks County Sheriff's Office says Stanley was involved with a female student at East Jackson High School.
He's since been released on a $20,000.
The investigation is still ongoing.
