ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dispute between a parent and their son ultimately led to an arrest Thursday afternoon.
Police arrived at a home on the 1400 block on Macklone Street in northwest Atlanta. Officials attempted to arrest the son, but he began to resist arrest which caused the officer to deploy a taser.
Authorities say the family’s son made threats and started to act erratically which caused them to call 911.
The son did suffer from minor injuries caused by the taser and he was transported to Grady Hospital for further evaluation.
No officers were injured during the incident.
