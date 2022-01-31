ATLANTA (CBS46) — Parents at a Cobb County Elementary School are still processing the arrest of a school employee who was caught eavesdropping on students as young as eight years old in a school's bathroom.
A criminal warrant from the Magistrate Court of Cobb County alleges 37-year-old Justin Craig Julian of Acworth placed a camera in the boys bathroom at Blackwell Elementary School on Jan. 26.
The warrant says Julian used the camera to observe two 10-year-olds and an 8-year-old use the urinal.
CBS46 spoke to a mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, who said her 10-year-old son knew Julian.
“Well, it's disgusting you know and I would never think that because I have seen the teacher before on the premise and he seems like such a good man. He was great with the kids so I would never think that," she shared.
Julian was charged with with three counts of felony eavesdropping-surveillance and 1st degree cruelty to a child after one of the students found the camera in the bathroom and became what police described as distraught.
A Cobb County School District Spokesperson sent CBS46 the following statement:
“As soon as the administration discovered the issue, they immediately reported it to police and are fully cooperating with the investigation. The allegations against a school employee are abhorrent, totally unacceptable, and violate our employee code of conduct. The employee has been arrested, and all applicable laws and district policies will be strongly enforced in every possible way. We ask the community to continue to join us to make sure our schools are safe by reporting any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text, or email.”
