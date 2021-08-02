ATLANTA (CBS46) -- For any family the first day of school is always met with excitement and nerves. This only compounding for parents as the Delta COVID variant had officials revising guidelines for schools up until July 30.
“I think they’re (her kids) excited and a little nervous, but overall, I think they’re excited,” said Betsy Johnson, a Cobb County parent with kids in the 4th grade and kindergarten.
Cobb County along with Clayton and Dekalb are the first districts in the metro area to welcome students back.
Cobb County parents happy to have the face-to-option.
“I’m excited we’re finally back at school, riding the bus, some sense of normalcy, in-person learning, I'm excited,” said Kyle Johnson, whose kids go to Cobb County schools.
As the pandemic marches on so to are students in the Metro #Atlanta area as the new school year gets underway. We speak to parents about their decision to opt for face-to-face or virtual learning. Full details @cbs46 #BacktoSchool2021 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/W8oSuSS8wU— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) August 2, 2021
Parents understanding they and the schools need to be agile depending health and safety.
“I think we're doing the best we can. We’ll go based on what the CDC advises. Right now our kids are wearing masks on the bus, we’ll see how that goes, see what changes,” Kyle said.
It has been a tough decision for many parents to decide on whether face-to-face or virtual is the best option for their children.
In Dekalb and Clayton county masks are mandatory for all at the schools.
While Cobb County has made masks optional for students.
“You know we’re in the middle of a pandemic and so I am responding to that," said Miriam Bell, whose daughter is in the 4th grade in Dekalb County. "I made the choice to enroll her in virtual learning one more time.”
Proving how quick to react schools need to be, COVID cases at Pointe South Middle School in Jonesboro causing the entire school to go virtual until at least Wednesday.
Dekalb elementary parents telling me they’re extremely happy to have the virtual option due to the age restrictions on the vaccines.
“Initially the decision was made to only offer virtual for middle and high school, and so several parents and I were like please, because elementary students can’t get vaccinated,” Bell said.
Bell said there were some minor technical difficulties at the start of the day but otherwise she said the first day of virtual learning had been great for her daughter. She's just so pleased the option to do virtual learning is available and thanks the district for allowing it.
Bell added when the vaccine is available for her daughter she will be one of the first to line up.
