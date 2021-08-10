GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's largest school district is hoping that a mask mandate will help curb the spread of COVID-19; however, not all parents are happy about this decision.
A local mother, Holly Terei, told CBS46 News that she pulled two of her three children out of Gwinnett County Public Schools due to emotional issues they were having while wearing a mask in school.
"We’ve seen suicide rates go through the roof with our children, anxiety and depression go through the roof with our children. I’ve experienced it personally the mental health struggles," said Terei.
Terei is not alone, she started a Facebook page for parents to share their concerns. Justin Verrier, a parent who opposed the county's new mask mandate, told CBS46, "we’ve determined that a mask is an FDA related medical device under the law. That’s how it’s written and prescribing a medial apparatus is effectively practicing medicine without a license."
The group has hired an attorney and sent a letter of intent to take legal action against the school board.
CBS46 questioned Gwinnett County's new superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts about the issue.
"We want to make sure that each and every child we serve is served in safe, warm, welcoming environment. And part of that safety has to do with the adherence to CDC’s guidance," said Dr. Watts.
Parents called out the superintendent and other board members who were seen last week at a Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce event that was mask optional, needless to say, the school leaders were not wearing masks.
"How is that fair, how is that right," said Terei. "Just like they had the right to go to an event mask free, my child certainly should have the same right to go to school without a mask on."
CBS46 reached out to the school district about the Chamber event, and they told us it was not a school function; masks were optional and that the Superintendent was not wearing mask although he is vaccinated. They did tell CBS46 that had it been a school function he would have worn a mask.
The school district released the following statement:
"Our district made the decision to require masks in our facilities based on the latest CDC guidance for schools which recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Dr. Watts does wear a mask while in GCPS facilities and at our schools. He is very aware of our GCPS mask requirement, supports it in our schools, and sets a great example. In our schools, we have more than 80,000 children who are not eligible for vaccinations and he is doing his part to keep them safe while he is on campuses.
The chamber dinner was not a GCPS event and masks were not required at the event. Dr. Watts, who has been vaccinated, did not wear a mask during the dinner event. He does recognize that masks play an important role in stopping the spread of COVID. Had this event been at a GCPS facility or had masks been required, he would have worn a mask."
(1) comment
Such poor leadership and hypocritical. Saying it was a non school event means nothing. They say thy need to follow CDC guidance for schools but then ignore it when it affects them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.