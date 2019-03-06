COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) "I wish I had never done what I did. I just had a weakness," are the words a 64-year-old man told a child he allegedly molested.
On Wednesday Gary Thomas Shaughnessy was sentenced to life in prison plus 19 years after a Cobb County jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a child, who at the time was just seven years old. Shaughnessy was charged with aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.
Between 2016 and 2017 Shaughnessy engaged in inappropriate behavior with the girl at her parents' Powder Springs home. The abuse went unknown until 2017 when the girl disclosed information to individuals at church.
However, members of the church claimed they noticed Shaughnessy rubbing the child's thighs and forcing her to sit on his lap. The girls' parents also acknowledged to witnessing some inappropriate behavior, but say they responded by telling both the girl and her abuser to stop.
"We know that predators groom children by giving gifts and testing the waters and then escalating sexual abuse based on the child's reaction," said ADA Drew Healy.
