ATLANTA (CBS46) On 1380 WAOK radio in Atlanta, Nina Yong and Tristan De’Geon went public about a terrifying incident involving their five-year-old daughter at Norton Elementary School in Snellville.
They broke their silence on Real Talk with Dr. Rashad Richey on Monday after video of them confronting school officials last month went viral and has been viewed more than two million times.
“It is a video of parents going to a school and claiming this school lost their child three times,” Richey said.
“They’re looking at it as an issue that she just missed the bus and we were trying to get them to understand that if you have to go find a child she was lost. If you did not account for that child, she was lost,” De’Geon said.
De’Geon said that the school lost track of his daughter and failed to place her on the school bus at the end of the day.
The Principal later sent out a notice to parents stating that they made a mistake and they have reviewed their dismissal procedures, so it never happens again.
“If you have adults throughout the entire school as they say, then where were they?” De’Geon asked. “And how was a five-year-old little girl in her first year of school unaccounted for?”
De’Geon isn’t convinced the problem has been solved. He said the school has lost his child not once, but three times and other parents have informed him the same thing happened to them.
“My daughter wasn’t the first, but she can be the last. All we need them to do is come together and let’s put a plan in place. Something in place to keep these kids safe so parents don’t have to worry,” De’Geon said.
The parents said a school resource officer told them they were no longer allowed on school property following their recorded outburst where they used profanity in front of school officials. CBS46 spoke with school officials about that claim and they said that is not true.
Tristan and Nina will go before the school board on Thursday night at 7 to hash out their differences.
