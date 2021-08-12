MARITETA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Parents gathered outside of the Cobb County School District's headquarters in Marietta Thursday night.
Dozens were demanding mandatory masks in schools, while counter protestors voiced their opinions against masks.
This comes just a day after the entire fifth grade class at East Side Elementary was dismissed early from school due to positive COVID-19 cases. They will learn virtually until August 20th.
Thursday's protest started around 4:30PM. Parents told us they not only want mandatory masks but more safety protocols put in place.
"I am extremely angry, like beyond furious with our district leadership who have the ability to give the schools the tools they need to contain the spread and they are just choosing not to," said one Cobb County Parent, Stacy Efrat.
We zoomed with her from her home since she currently has COVID-19. She says her daughter contracted it and gave it to her, her husband and their son. "The orientation was packed with students, teachers and parents. I would say about 70 percent of everyone in the building had no mask on."
"Superintendent Ragsdale is not responding," said Jenny Peterson, another concerned parent we spoke with before the protest. "I feel that masks are incredibly significant and easy to accomplish. However, what we have in Cobb County is we also have a failure to have other factors in place for us."
According to data provided from the district, which is released every Friday, there's been 253 positive cases from July 1st to August 6th.
Although cases are spreading, not every parent is in favor of a mask mandate.
"I am against a mask mandate," said Cobb County mother, Lisa Adkins. "That's the great thing about choice. If they believe that the mask does such a wonderful thing for their child and they have the mask on, then what difference is it going to make if mine doesn't?"
We asked the district for an interview and it sent us this statement;
“We value and appreciate input from our entire community. In accordance with a recently issued administrative order by the GADPH, Cobb's updated Public Health Protocols are intended to balance the importance of in-person learning and the frequent changes associated with COVID-19, along with the concerns from our community.
We remain committed to providing options which support safe, high-quality learning environments for all 110,000 of our students, their families, and our staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.