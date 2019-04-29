COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Health officials said a Coweta County middle school student has shown symptoms consistent with the mumps and now parents are on high alert.
The county Health Department has ordered blood tests to confirm a Lee Middle school student is infact infected with the mumps.
On Monday, parents with students in Coweta schools received a letter informing them that a student was diagnosed with the MUMPS. Melissa Andrews son attends Lee Middle School.
“I was like oh my God. I was like nervous at first,” said Melissa Andrews who has a son at the school.
The county's health department said the student’s personal physician diagnosed the student with the mumps. The surprising thing is that the student had previously received the MMR Vaccine.
“Oh my God I didn’t know that. That’s really scary,” Andrews said.
The two-part vaccine is reported to be 88 percent effective. Meaning there is a chance that other vaccinated students at the school may also contract the disease.
Mumps is spread through saliva. Most commonly through those infected sneezing and coughing and not washing their hands before touching common areas.
“You have all the students here and they don’t know just by touching somebody their in danger. I will be having a talk with my kids tonight,” Andrews explained.
Symptoms in children include headache, loss of appetite and low-grade fever. The mumps could be more damaging to adults. The disease could lead to Meningitis, swelling of genitals or ovaries and an increased chance of miscarriage in women who contract the mumps in their first trimester.
Officials said the blood test results confirming whether or not the student is positive for the mumps are expected this week.
